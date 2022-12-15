HOOP ROUNDUP: Bobcats clip Buna in district opener Published 12:34 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

ORANGEFIELD – Utilizing a big fourth quarter surge, the Orangefield Bobcats snagged a 63-56 victory over the Buna Cougars to nab a District 22-4A opening win at Bobcat Gym.

The Bobcats (12-3, 1-0) trailed the Cougars 43-41 heading into the fourth quarter but outscored Buna 22-13 in the final eight minutes to snag the victory.

Pete Ragusa led the Bobcats with 17 points. Jaden Scales and Brayden Parker pumped in 13 points apiece. Zane Wrinkle added nine points, seven rebounds and three steals.

LC-M boys

LIBERTY – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears strolled to a 67-46 non-district victory over Liberty at panther Gym.

The Bears (14-4) pulled away with a 15-2 run in the third quarter.

Ben Elliott powered the Bear arsenal with a double-double, notching 23 points and snagging 10 rebounds.

Da’Marion Morris had 10 points and eight assists while Noah Fuller contributed 10 points.

Vidor boys

NEDERLAND – The Vidor Pirates got nipped by the Nederland Bulldogs 57-52 in non-district action.

Zander Lindsey led the Pirates with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bryce Loftin also had 15 points. Brayden Root contributed 12 points and eight rebounds while Jose Guerrero added 10 points and five assists.

Orangefield girls

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats dropped a tight 34-31 decision to the Buna Lady Cougars in District 22-4A play at Bobcat Gym.

Greenlea Oldham had seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Lady Bobcats (1-2 in district).

Harleigh Rawls notched six points, nine rebounds and three steals. Charlee Sanchez had six points and six boards. Sterling Richard claimed five points, six rebounds and five steals and Steelye Franklin added five steals.

LC-M girls

SILSBEE – The Silsbee Lady Tigers downed the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears 72-46 in District 19-4A action at Tiger Gym.

Keylie Washburn led the Lady Bears (1-1 in district) with 19 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and five assists.

Annabelle Fisher had 13 points and three steals and Eden Frenzel added eight points.