Woman, 18, shot multiple times Tuesday night; police suspect boyfriend Published 9:58 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department announced Wednesday morning that an 18-year-old female is in critical condition after being shot multiple times the night prior.

One person has been arrested, police said, but the name of the suspect was not been immediately released.

Authorities responded to the hospital Tuesday night after receiving a report of a female victim at 11:58 p.m.

The woman was rushed into surgery.

Police believe the person arrested is the victim’s boyfriend, and a motive for the shooting remains unknown.

According to the Jefferson County jail roster, the Port Arthur Police Department booked 20-year-old Mark Allen Davis with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday.

Bond is set at $100,000.

The shooting remains under investigation.