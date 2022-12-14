PHOTO FEATURE — Orange County Sheriff’s Office K9 Phoenix enjoys new vest

Published 12:06 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Courtesy photo)

Orange County Sheriff’s Office K9 Phoenix recently received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Phoenix’s vest was sponsored by National Police Association and is embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org.”

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978 or visit vik9s.org.

