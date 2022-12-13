Orange County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating church burglary suspect

Published 1:16 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff's Office)

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect.

Authorities say the person pictured committed a burglary at a local church at approximately 3 p.m. Nov. 30.

The assailant took items from the church without consent.

“If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please call Detective Havard at 409-769-6391,” a OCSO statement said.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 833Tips.com or 833-TIPS (8477), where you WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

