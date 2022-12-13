CASA extends Christmas gift drive; drop-off available in Orange Published 11:13 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is extending its Christmas Gift Drive into this week. The deadline is Thursday.

Many generous donations have already been received, but there is a long list of gifts still needed to fulfill the Christmas Wishes of 137 children served by our CASA program this Christmas

Season. These children have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect from Orange, Hardin, Newton, Jasper, Tyler and Sabine Counties.

Gifts can be purchased directly from the children’s wish lists on Amazon and shipped directly to the CASA office.

CASA staff and volunteers will deliver the gifts to the children. Visit casasnr.org to access the Amazon Wishlist or to make a monetary donation to purchase gifts.

Gifts can also be dropped off at these locations:

• The Orange Public Library, Granger Chevrolet in Orange,

• Weaver Bros Motor in Jasper and Aarin Penry Insurance in Lumberton.

For questions or more information, contact Kristie Veillon at 409-888-2481 or email info@casasnr.org.