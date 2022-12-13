Bridge City High racks up at TMEA All-Region Band; see who made it Published 12:14 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

BRIDGE CITY – Forty-two Bridge City High School Band students auditioned for the TMEA All-Region Band over the weekend.

Twenty-nine earned spots in the bands, and one is an alternate. six placed first overall and 15 advanced to Area and will audition for the Texas All-State Band in early January.

Congratulations to these students:

Esther Saldaña – Flute (Area)

Jeslyn Guidroz – Flute

Elizabeth Bunch – Oboe (1st Chair)

An Nguyen – Bassoon (Area)

Iris Figueroa – Clarinet (Area)

Raven Shomo – Clarinet

Mallory Bailey – Clarinet

Kaitlyn Gremillion – Clarinet

Marshall Batucan – Clarinet

Addison Gothia – Bass Clarinet (Area)

Logan Braneff – Alto Sax (Area and 1st Chair)

Garrett Watson – Alto Sax (Area)

Addison Woolley – Alto Sax (Area)

Brody Renshaw – Tenor Sax (Area and 1st Chair)

Owen Moreno – Bari Sax

Ian Roberts – Trumpet (Area and 1st Chair)

Raegan Graves – Trumpet (Area)

Trey Burlison – Trumpet (Area)

Kyler Smith – Trumpet

Olivia Hodge – French Horn (Area)

Tyler Anderson – Trombone (Area and 1st Chair)

Billy Walpole – Trombone

Michael Carey – Trombone

Lillian Rodriguez – Trombone

Mikail Molley – Bass Trombone (Area and 1st Chair)

Ryker Berry – Euphonium

Konner Lebert – Euphonium (Area)

Julie Breaux – Euphonium

Joe Rougeau – Euphonium Alternate

Jackson Pachar – Percussion