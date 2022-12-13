Bridge City High racks up at TMEA All-Region Band; see who made it
Published 12:14 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022
BRIDGE CITY – Forty-two Bridge City High School Band students auditioned for the TMEA All-Region Band over the weekend.
Twenty-nine earned spots in the bands, and one is an alternate. six placed first overall and 15 advanced to Area and will audition for the Texas All-State Band in early January.
Congratulations to these students:
Esther Saldaña – Flute (Area)
Jeslyn Guidroz – Flute
Elizabeth Bunch – Oboe (1st Chair)
An Nguyen – Bassoon (Area)
Iris Figueroa – Clarinet (Area)
Raven Shomo – Clarinet
Mallory Bailey – Clarinet
Kaitlyn Gremillion – Clarinet
Marshall Batucan – Clarinet
Addison Gothia – Bass Clarinet (Area)
Logan Braneff – Alto Sax (Area and 1st Chair)
Garrett Watson – Alto Sax (Area)
Addison Woolley – Alto Sax (Area)
Brody Renshaw – Tenor Sax (Area and 1st Chair)
Owen Moreno – Bari Sax
Ian Roberts – Trumpet (Area and 1st Chair)
Raegan Graves – Trumpet (Area)
Trey Burlison – Trumpet (Area)
Kyler Smith – Trumpet
Olivia Hodge – French Horn (Area)
Tyler Anderson – Trombone (Area and 1st Chair)
Billy Walpole – Trombone
Michael Carey – Trombone
Lillian Rodriguez – Trombone
Mikail Molley – Bass Trombone (Area and 1st Chair)
Ryker Berry – Euphonium
Konner Lebert – Euphonium (Area)
Julie Breaux – Euphonium
Joe Rougeau – Euphonium Alternate
Jackson Pachar – Percussion