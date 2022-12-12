Orange County marriage licenses issued: Dec. 5 – Dec. 9, 2022 Published 8:09 am Monday, December 12, 2022

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Dec. 5, 2022, to Dec. 9, 2022 include:

Logan R. Brown and Hannah M. Wiegreffe

Simon U. Alonso and Sadie A. Dill

Jason E. Davis and Christal E. Huff

David W. McDonald and Donna M. Cutrer

Claudell K.L Brown and Katelynn R. Roberts

Christopher D. Mitchell and Eneshia D. Dailey

Garyiece R. Taylor and Angel N. Bourgeois

Jonathon P. Miller and Kasey C. Simmons

Arnold B. Mansfield and Melissa M. Rose

Jarrell K. McNeely and Kimberly K. Miller

Andrew P. Lane and Allysa F. Richings

Jim H. Jones and Breah M. Butcher

Elijah W. Davis and Myrtle J. Ailva