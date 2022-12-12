Orange County marriage licenses issued: Dec. 5 – Dec. 9, 2022
Published 8:09 am Monday, December 12, 2022
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Dec. 5, 2022, to Dec. 9, 2022 include:
Logan R. Brown and Hannah M. Wiegreffe
Simon U. Alonso and Sadie A. Dill
Jason E. Davis and Christal E. Huff
David W. McDonald and Donna M. Cutrer
Claudell K.L Brown and Katelynn R. Roberts
Christopher D. Mitchell and Eneshia D. Dailey
Garyiece R. Taylor and Angel N. Bourgeois
Jonathon P. Miller and Kasey C. Simmons
Arnold B. Mansfield and Melissa M. Rose
Jarrell K. McNeely and Kimberly K. Miller
Andrew P. Lane and Allysa F. Richings
Jim H. Jones and Breah M. Butcher
Elijah W. Davis and Myrtle J. Ailva