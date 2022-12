ADOPT A PET — Sarge is ready for YOU to adopt him Published 12:10 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

WEST ORANGE — Meet Sarge.

He is an energetic Belgian Malinois around 1 or 2 years old who loves attention and kisses.

Sarge is looking for his forever human to spend his days with.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Sarge, please call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.