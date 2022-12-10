HOOP WRAP: Orangefield outlasts Vidor to take Bobcat Classic Published 6:02 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022

ORANGEFIELD – Protecting their home court, the Orangefield Bobcats got past the Vidor Pirates 61-56 in the Championship Game of the Bobcat Tournament Saturday at Bobcat Gym.

The Bobcats (11-3) led the Pirates (10-5) by as much as 47-32 but Vidor cut it to 58-56 with a little more than a minute left before the Bobcats made crucial free-throws down the stretch.

Bobcat guard and Tournament MVP Pete Ragusa, who had an amazing tournament, finished with 30 points, 17 coming in the first half. All-Tournament pick Zane Wrinkle pumped in 14 points for the Bobcats while All-Tournament selection Brayden Parker had 10.

All-Tournament selection Bryce Loftin powered the Pirates with 18 points. All-Tournament pick Zander Lindsey tallied 15 points while Brayden Root chimed in with 11.

The Bobcats knocked off Jasper in the semifinals 63-50.

Ragusa had 19 points and six assists. All-Tournament pick Jaden Scales popped for 17 points. Wrinkle notched 13 points and three steals while Parker had eight points and Cameron Dischler had eight rebounds.

The Pirates knocked off Bridge City 72-46 in the other semifinal.

Loftin tallied 26 points for the Pirates while Lindsey contributed 18 and Root 10.

All-Tournament pick Walker Britten led the Cardinals with 17 points while Bryce Linder and Adrian Guiterrez added six points a piece.

The Cardinals fell to Jasper 59-56 in the third-place game. Linder muscled his way inside for 26 points for the Cardinals. Aaden Bush added 10 points for Bridge City while Guiterrez had nine points by burying three treys.

The Bobcats strolled past Beaumont Legacy in their game Friday.

Pete Ragusa pouted in 27 points, had five rebounds and three assists. Brayden Parker contributed eight points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Bridge City knocked off Onalaska Friday 64-54.

Walker Britten, Aidan Guitterrez and Lincoln Breaux each pumped in 17 points. Breaux collected six rebounds while Bryce Linder had five. Britten swiped four steals.

LC-M boys

SOUR LAKE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears advanced all the way to the title game of the Hardin-Jefferson Mararhon Saturday before falling to 6A power Lufkin 45-33 in the Championship Game.

ALantheon Winn led the Bears (13-4) with 10 points.

The Bears tripped up the host Hardin-Jefferson Hawks 55-52 in double overtime in the semifinals.

Ben Elliott led the Bears with 16 points. Alantheon Winn and Da’Marion Morris chimed in with 15 points apiece. Noah Fuller had two critical steals in overtime.

On Friday, the Bears defeated Buna 52-48 and dropped a hard-fought 54-46 decision to Lufkin. Against Lufkin, Ben Elliott led the way with 13 points. Alantheon Winn had 12 points while Ty Blackmon had nine points and Da’Marion Morris added eight.

LC-M girls

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears captured their District 19-4A opener Friday, downing the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 44-40 at Hargrove Gym.

Keylie Washburn led the Lady Bears with 14 points. Keniyah Champine and Annabelle Fisher had nine points apiece.

Orangefield girls

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats evened their District 22-3A record to 1-1 by hammering the Kirbyville Lady Wildcats 56-22 at Bobcat Gym.

Greenlea Oldham had a double-double for the Lady Bobcats, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Harleigh Rawls contributed nine points and three steals. Brianna Moore and Brooklyn Waggoner had eight points apiece while Sterling Richard added five steals.

Bridge City girls

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals dropped their District 19-4A opener against the Jasper Lady Bulldogs 52-30.

Morgan Louvier led the Lady Cardinals with 10 points and had four steals and two blocked shots. Rylan Thornton hauled down 10 rebounds.