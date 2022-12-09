Vidor runaway located, adult arrested for harboring runaway Published 11:55 am Friday, December 9, 2022

VIDOR — A 14-year-old Vidor runaway has been located and returned to her family.

Vidor Police Department shared the news of the teen, Chelsey Stewart, on their social media page Thursday.

Chief Rod Carroll confirmed the arrest of John David Allen, 44, on a charge of harboring a runaway.

Allen is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. Bond had not been set as of Friday morning.

“We met with him (Allen) during our investigation and told him she was a runway. He denied interaction with her. She was located with him,” Carroll said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Stewart was reported missing from her home Nov. 21.

— Written by Mary Meaux