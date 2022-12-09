PHOTO FEATURE — Mauriceville Heritage Association recognizes residents with 47th Senior Citizens Supper Published 11:05 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Members of the Mauriceville Heritage Association recognized past and present Mauriceville residents by hosting the 47th Annual Senior Citizens Supper at Mauriceville Elementary.

Along with food, gifts and entertainment, prizes were awarded for the Mauriceville resident who’d traveled the furthest, oldest male resident, and oldest female resident. Donations for the event were provided by local businesses and community members.