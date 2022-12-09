Orange County footballers land on Academic All-State Team; see who made Elite squad Published 12:18 am Friday, December 9, 2022

A slew of Orange County senior football players showed their might, not only on the field of play but in the classroom as well, making the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Football Team.

For Bridge City, JS Bearden, Keaton Watts and Matt Livingston made Second Team, while Noah Broussard and Shaun Hallman each were Honorable Mention.

For Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Dean Reynolds made Second Team, while Lucas Wright, Isaiah Picard and Brenner Portie were Honorable Mention.

For Orangefield, Brayden Parker earned First Team honors, while Cameron Dischler, Koen Maddox, Leyton Loft and Morgan Sampson made Honorable Mention.

For Vidor, Caleb Dean, Wyatt Flores and Landon Wilcoxson made Second Team, while Jarrett Odom, Jesse Myers, Josh McCord, Lane Leviness, Kruz Lozano and AJ Tatum were Honorable Mention.

To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be:

An athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team

Of good moral character

A senior, and

Have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12). Weighted GPAs accepted.

When reviewing the nominations, the Texas High School Coaches Association considers each students’ GPA, class rank, SAT and/or ACT score.

The students receive points based on each criteria. The total number of points they receive determines which team they are placed on.