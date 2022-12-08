Orangefield High launches inaugural Student Mock Interview Event Published 12:06 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

1 of 4

Orangefield High School recently hosted its inaugural Student Mock Interview Event hosted by Lamar State College-Orange.

“Thanks to the support and dedication of these partners, this event was more successful than imagined,” a school statement read. “There were more than 100 students interviewed, and the feedback from the students was tremendous.”

Organizers said students left the event with tangible tasks to work on to improve their interviewing skills, and were encouraged and energized.

Students were given the opportunity because of the partners and the skills they brought to this event.

The vision is to build an annual experience benefiting students and participating partners.

A special thank you went to partners Aveanna Health Care, Dow Industries, First State Bank of Texas-Orange, Lamar State College-Orange, Turner Industries and Valero for participating.