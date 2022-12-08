Orangefield busy with Bobcat Tournament, see early results Published 8:00 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

It was a busy first day of early action in tournaments for several hoop teams Thursday.

The Orangefield boys are hosting the Bobcat Tournament with games Thursday through Saturday as 12 teams are in the field, including Bridge City and Vidor.

The Bobcats notched an impressive 58-36 opening win over the Evadale Rebels in their first game.

The Bobcats stretched a 24-17 halftime edge to 40-27 by the end of the third quarter to breeze to the win.

Guard Pete Ragusa had the hot hand for the Bobcats, erupting for 29 points. He hit three three-pointers and had 15 points in the first half and 14 in the second.

The Bobcats pressure wore down the Rebels as Evadale finished with 22 turnovers while the Bobcats had just 10.

Brayden Parker had eight points and five rebounds for the Bobcats. Cameron Dischler had six points and five boards, while Ragusa and Zane Wrinkle had seven rebounds apiece.

The Rebels outrebounded the Bobcats by a slim margin, 30-28.

Post Wayne Brewer tried his best to keep the Rebels in it with 20 points and five rebounds. Teammate Gary Brewer added six points and nine boards.

The Bobcats were 4-of-8 from the free-throw line while the Rebels were just 10-of-22.

The Vidor Pirates snagged a early 72-56 victory over Beaumont Legacy.

Bryce Loftin led the balanced Pirates with 18 points while Brayden Root had 15 and Zander Lindsey and Camden Young added 11 points apiece.

The Bridge City Cardinals dropped a 67-58 decision to Woodville after leading at the half.

Walker Britten continues to be on a roll for the Redbirds as he filtered in a game-high 32 points and hit six three-point bombs. Bryce Linder tallied 10 points for the Cardinals while Aaden Bush added eight.

LC-M boys

SOUR LAKE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears snagged a 59-36 victory over the Anahuac Panthers in their first game at the Hardin-Jefferson Marathon.

The Bears went on a 21-7 spurt in the third quarter after leading 23-19 at the half.

Ben Elliott had another double-double for the Bears, scoring 19 points while snagging 10 rebounds.

Da’Marion Morris filled up the stat sheet with 14 points, seven assists and seven rebounds while Alantheon Winn had 13 points.