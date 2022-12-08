Lady Cardinal netter Demi Carter selected for All-Star summer tilt Published 12:04 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

BRIDGE CITY – Outstanding Bridge City junior outside hitter Demi Carter has been selected to play in the 2023 Texas High School Girls Coaches Association Volleyball All-Star Game July 11 at Arlington ISD Gym.

Carter, the District 19-4A Player of the Year and the Offensive Player of the Year on the All-Orange Leader Team, helped lead Coach Savanah DeLuna and the Lady Cardinals to a 30-12 and a spot in the 4A Region III Quarterfinals for the third straight year along with a perfect 12-0 mark in district play for the second straight season.

Carter piled up 453 kills this season to go along with 193 digs, 89 aces and 70 blocks.

Carter has steadily turned herself into a force after being on the varsity ever since her freshman season. As a sophomore in 2021 she finished with 269 kills, 99 digs, 48 aces and 47 blocks as the Lady Cardinals went 39-6 and advanced to the 4A Region III Quarterfinals.

Carter will be a part of the Blue Team at the All-Star Game as they will square off against the Red Team.