Families welcome. Santa is coming the Orange Train Depot.

Published 12:18 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Orange Leader

Friends of the Orange Depot President Alicia Booker and Depot Manager Rose Simar welcome Santa in 2021. (Courtesy photo)

Santa Claus is dropping his sleigh down at the Orange Train Depot this weekend.

The fun is planned from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday to meet the children of the area and learn their Christmas wishes.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Orange Depot, Santa at the Depot is a free annual event.

Family photos are welcomed, and each child received a prize presented by colorful Christmas elves.

A donation box is available inside the depot to encourage gifts to be used for the maintenance of the historic building.

Forms for donating bricks to honor a member of the family at this special time of year will be available, as well.

Friends of the Orange Depot is a non-profit, so all donations are tax deductible.

For more information, visit OrangeTXdepot.org or call 409-330-1576.

