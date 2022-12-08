Families welcome. Santa is coming the Orange Train Depot. Published 12:18 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

Santa Claus is dropping his sleigh down at the Orange Train Depot this weekend.

The fun is planned from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday to meet the children of the area and learn their Christmas wishes.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Orange Depot, Santa at the Depot is a free annual event.

Family photos are welcomed, and each child received a prize presented by colorful Christmas elves.

A donation box is available inside the depot to encourage gifts to be used for the maintenance of the historic building.

Forms for donating bricks to honor a member of the family at this special time of year will be available, as well.

Friends of the Orange Depot is a non-profit, so all donations are tax deductible.

For more information, visit OrangeTXdepot.org or call 409-330-1576.