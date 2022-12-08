Be a Santa to a Senior in Orange County; see where you can help Published 12:20 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead encourages Orange County residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone.

Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Charlie Holder, owner of the Beaumont Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”

This year program coordinators hope to collect more than 3,000 gifts for local older adults.

This is the program’s 19th year in the area.

To participate, shoppers can look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at locations around the area. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it wrapped or in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached.

Ornaments will be available through Dec. 21.

The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations: