VIDEO — Orange Police ask the public who knows the man with the “369” tattoo Published 4:10 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Orange Police Department investigators announced there is an active fraud case, and the public’s help is needed.

Authorities said a male suspect has a unique tattoo above his left elbow — “369.”

If anyone recognizes the man, they are asked to contact the City of Orange Detective Division at 409-883-1095 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.