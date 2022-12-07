VIDEO — Can you identify this man who stole from Tractor Supply Published 6:46 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The City of Orange Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred Nov. 14 at Tractor Supply.

Authorities released a video, which they say shows a male leaving the store without paying for several items.

The male was driving a dark-colored, four-door Dodge dually.

If anyone recognizes the subject please contact the City of Orange Detective Division at 409-883-1095 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.