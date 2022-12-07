Police say failure to yield led to fatal crash that killed 2 this week Published 3:51 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

PORT ARTHUR — The fatality count reached two on Wednesday, authorities said, following a crash in Port Arthur earlier this week.

At approximately 5:57 p.m. Monday, the Port Arthur Police Department said officers responded to the 1800 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to a major motor vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Honda Accord failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and was struck by a Ford F150.

Urfan Khan Khail, 30, was driving the Honda, police said, adding he died at the scene of the crash.

His wife, 27-year-old Kalsoom Khail, died from her injuries Wednesday, according to the PAPD.

Police said the victims are Groves residents.

“This case is currently under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Department Criminal Investigation Division,” a PAPD statement said.