PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield student earns OSHA certification Published 12:06 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Orangefield High School student Bryce Blacksher earned the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) certification in his practicum in agriculture, food and Natural resources class taught by Tim Singleton.

The 30-hour General Industry Training Program provides training that emphasizes hazard identification, avoidance, control and prevention.