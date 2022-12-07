HOOP WRAP: Vidor Pirates pile up numbers against Warren Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

VIDOR – The Vidor Pirates made quick work of Warren in non-district hoop action, rolling to a 70-47 victory over the Warriors.

Bryce Loftin poured in 26 points and had three steals for the Pirates.

Zander Lindsey filtered in 16 points and swiped five steals. Brayden Root muscled his way to a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Camden Young had eight points and dished off five assists.

The Pirates compete in the Orangefield Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

BC boys

PORT NECHES – The Bridge City Cardinals were nipped by the Port Neches-Groves Indians 42-41 in non-district play.

Aiden Guiterrez led the Cardinals with 17 points while Walker Britten contributed 14.

The Cardinals will participate in the Orangefield Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

LC-M girls

DAISETTA – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears hammered out a 68-28 road win over the Hull-Daisetta Lady Bobcats in non-district action at Bobcat Gym.

Chrissy Joseph notched a double-double for the Lady Bears (13-2) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Eden Frenzel led the way with 18 points to go along with four assists and three steals. Keylie Washburn had 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Annabelle Fisher added eight points, four assists and four steals.

BC girls

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals strolled past the Deweyville Lady Pirates 45-21 in non-district hoop action.

Rylan Thornton led the Lady Cardinals with 14 points and also led in rebounding. Whitney Cunningham filtered in 10 points, while Nicole Sasser led the team in steals.

The Lady Cardinals will host Jasper in their District 19-4A opener Friday.

Emily Totino had 11 points, five steals and three rebounds for Deweyville while Jill Thompson had four points and six rebounds.