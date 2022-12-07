Bobcat Classic all set; Orange County girls squads start district Friday

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Van Wade

Orangefield’s Jaden Scales looks for an open teammate against Vidor earlier this season. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

It is going to be another busy week for Orange County hoopsters with plenty of tournaments to keep players and coaches busy this week.

The Orangefield Bobcats are hosting the Bobcat Classic Thursday through Saturday, which will include Bridge City and Vidor.

The tournament consists of four pools.

Pool A features Orangefield, Evadale and Shepherd. Pool B has Onalaska, Jasper and Sabine Pass. Pool C consists of Bridge City, Woodville and Liberty, and Pool D has Burkeville, Legacy and Vidor.

Games Thursday at the competition gym include Vidor vs. Legacy (8 a.m); Bridge City vs. Liberty (9:20 a.m); Orangefield vs. Evadale (10:40 a.m); Burkeville vs. Vidor (noon); Onalaska vs. Jasper (1:50 p.m); Evadale vs. Shepherd (3:10 p.m); Woodville vs. Bridge City (4:30 p.m); Sabine Pass vs. Onalaska (5:50 p.m) and Shepherd vs. Orangefield (7:10 p.m).

Games at the old gym Thursday include Jasper vs. Sabine Pass (10:40 a.m.); Liberty vs. Woodville (12:45 p.m.) and Burkeville vs. Legacy (4:30 p.m).

After pool play, teams move to different brackets Friday with the trophy games coming Saturday with the Championship slated for 3:45 p.m.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville boys are competing in the Hardin-Jefferson Marathon Thursday through Saturday, while West Orange-Stark participates in the LaGrange Tournament.

Meanwhile, area girls teams crank up district play Friday with district openers.

The LC-M Lady Bears welcome in the WO-S Lady Mustangs in District 19-4A action, while Bridge City hosts Jasper.

In District 22-3A action, the Orangefield Lady Bobcats host Kirbyville.

