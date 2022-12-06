PHOTO GALLERY — Community celebrates Christmas fun in Bridge City

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022
By Van Wade
The Bridge City varsity cheerleaders had a big time cheering along the parade route Saturday night. (Van Wade /Orange Leader)
Bridge City Homecoming Queen Paige Taylor was all smiles at the Bridge City Christmas Parade. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)
Members of the Bridge City football team were all smiles and were great with the little children with their massive waves. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)
The Bridge City Strutters drill team pose for a shot at the Bridge City Christmas Parade. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)
The Bridge City Band had plenty of fun and a lot of laughs at the Bridge City Christmas Parade. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)