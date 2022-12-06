Mustangs, Cardinals represent well on All-District 9-4A Team; see the full team

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Van Wade

WO-S’ Dakarion Judge was First Team All-District as a receiver, punt returner and kickoff returner and was on the Second Team as a safety. (Mark Pachuca/Orange Leader)

The Silsbee Tigers represented District 9-4A Division II well, advancing all the way to the Class 4A Region III Division II Finals before dropping a tough 58-56 decision to Cuero in three overtimes at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

With their efforts, the Tigers dominated the All-District 9-4A Division II Team.

Several West Orange-Stark and Bridge City standouts also made the elite team.

WO-S sophomore quarterback Marcus Turner Jr. captured Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year. WO-S receiver Dakarion Judge made All-District in four areas. He was a First Team receiver, punt returner and kickoff returner and was a Second Team safety.

Here is the All-District 9-4A Division II Football Team as selected by the 9-4A Division II head coaches:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Dre’lon Miller, Silsbee

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: D’onte Zeno, Hamshire-Fannett

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jayron Williams, Silsbee

CO-OFFENSIVE NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR: Marcus Turner, Jr., WO-S; Zach Breaux, Liberty

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: C.J. Larnette, Hamshire-Fannett

COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Smith, Silsbee

* * *

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Mason Brisbane, Silsbee

Running backs: Kevin Martin, Silsbee; Tyler Spencer, Hamshire-Fannett

Wide receivers: Britain Simmons, Jasper; Dakarion Judge, WO-S; Kameron Adams, Jasper; Pierce Pirtle, Hamshire-Fannett; Ashton Cartwright, Silsbee

Tight ends: Wyatt Samaha, Hardin-Jefferson; Garry White, Silsbee

Center: Andrew Wilson, WO-S

Offensive line: Demtris Dean, Jasper; Xander Horton, Silsbee; Brayden Beasley, Silsbee; Josh Miller, WO-S; Daylen Edwards, WO-S

Kicker: Easton Parsley, Hamshire-Fannett

Kick returner: Dakarion Judge, WO-S

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive line: Tylan Garrett, Jasper; Talon Clark, Hamshire-Fannett; Garry White, Silsbee; Jaquez Carter, Silsbee

Inside linebackers: Ty’Anthony Smith, Jasper; Gavin DeRanieri, Hamshire-Fannett; Deshawn Brunson, WO-S.

Outside linebackers: Ta’Davion Garrett, Silsbee; Johsn Sanderson, Hamshire-Fannett; Tequarius Hartsfield, Jasper; Jailen Brown, WO-S

Cornerbacks: Kevin Martin, Silsbee; Jakharyn Parks, Jasper; Jamal Shaw, WO-S

Safeties: Jonah Brown, Silsbee; Lamarcus Bottley, Silsbee; Mason Hein, Hamshire-Fannett; Andre Von Thomas, Jasper

Punter: Diego Diaz-Ramirez, Liberty

Punt returner: Dakarion Judge, WO-S

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Zi’keice Simmons, Jasper

Running backs: Trei Kibbles, Silsbee; Zy’Keelan Hadnot, Jasper; Raymond Mallet, WO-S

Wide receivers: Max Brisbane, Silsbee; Nicholas Crosson, WO-S; Mason Hein, Hamshire-Fannett; Jude Flores, Hardin-Jefferson; Andrew Cooper, WO-S

Center: Al Adams, Jasper

Offensive line: Caydon Ferrell, Hamshire-Fannett; Cord Carter, Liberty; Jayden Smart, Silsbee; Kendall Cauley, Jasper; Blake Broussard, Hamshire-Fannett

Kicker: Diego Diaz-Ramirez, Liberty

Kick returner: Roderick Russell, Hardin-Jefferson

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive line: Andrew Wilson, WO-S; Clayton Whatley, WO-S; Zaylon Beatty, Jasper; Nick Lejeune, Bridge City

Inside linebackers: Jarmarion Elam, Silsbee; Mason Pruitt, Bridge City; Jalen Gilmore, WO-S; Taye Sean Moran, Jasper

Outside linebackers: Kempton Gray, Jasper; Holden Hatcher, Hamshire-Fannett; Ethan Winckler, Hamshire-Fannett; A’Myrian Scott, WO-S

Cornerbacks: Jerrick Harper, Silsbee; Chris Augustine, Hamshire-Fannett; Ja’Qualin Fountain, Jasper; Nicholas Crosson, WO-S

Safeties: Braylon Green, Jasper; Pierce Pirtle, Hamshire-Fannett; Jude Yarbrough, Hardin-Jefferson; Dakarion Judge, WO-S

Punter: Gavin Bodin, Bridge City

Punt returner: Dawson Victorian, Liberty

