Mustangs, Cardinals represent well on All-District 9-4A Team; see the full team
Published 12:18 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022
The Silsbee Tigers represented District 9-4A Division II well, advancing all the way to the Class 4A Region III Division II Finals before dropping a tough 58-56 decision to Cuero in three overtimes at Houston’s NRG Stadium.
With their efforts, the Tigers dominated the All-District 9-4A Division II Team.
Several West Orange-Stark and Bridge City standouts also made the elite team.
WO-S sophomore quarterback Marcus Turner Jr. captured Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year. WO-S receiver Dakarion Judge made All-District in four areas. He was a First Team receiver, punt returner and kickoff returner and was a Second Team safety.
Here is the All-District 9-4A Division II Football Team as selected by the 9-4A Division II head coaches:
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Dre’lon Miller, Silsbee
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: D’onte Zeno, Hamshire-Fannett
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jayron Williams, Silsbee
CO-OFFENSIVE NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR: Marcus Turner, Jr., WO-S; Zach Breaux, Liberty
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: C.J. Larnette, Hamshire-Fannett
COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Smith, Silsbee
* * *
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Mason Brisbane, Silsbee
Running backs: Kevin Martin, Silsbee; Tyler Spencer, Hamshire-Fannett
Wide receivers: Britain Simmons, Jasper; Dakarion Judge, WO-S; Kameron Adams, Jasper; Pierce Pirtle, Hamshire-Fannett; Ashton Cartwright, Silsbee
Tight ends: Wyatt Samaha, Hardin-Jefferson; Garry White, Silsbee
Center: Andrew Wilson, WO-S
Offensive line: Demtris Dean, Jasper; Xander Horton, Silsbee; Brayden Beasley, Silsbee; Josh Miller, WO-S; Daylen Edwards, WO-S
Kicker: Easton Parsley, Hamshire-Fannett
Kick returner: Dakarion Judge, WO-S
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive line: Tylan Garrett, Jasper; Talon Clark, Hamshire-Fannett; Garry White, Silsbee; Jaquez Carter, Silsbee
Inside linebackers: Ty’Anthony Smith, Jasper; Gavin DeRanieri, Hamshire-Fannett; Deshawn Brunson, WO-S.
Outside linebackers: Ta’Davion Garrett, Silsbee; Johsn Sanderson, Hamshire-Fannett; Tequarius Hartsfield, Jasper; Jailen Brown, WO-S
Cornerbacks: Kevin Martin, Silsbee; Jakharyn Parks, Jasper; Jamal Shaw, WO-S
Safeties: Jonah Brown, Silsbee; Lamarcus Bottley, Silsbee; Mason Hein, Hamshire-Fannett; Andre Von Thomas, Jasper
Punter: Diego Diaz-Ramirez, Liberty
Punt returner: Dakarion Judge, WO-S
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Zi’keice Simmons, Jasper
Running backs: Trei Kibbles, Silsbee; Zy’Keelan Hadnot, Jasper; Raymond Mallet, WO-S
Wide receivers: Max Brisbane, Silsbee; Nicholas Crosson, WO-S; Mason Hein, Hamshire-Fannett; Jude Flores, Hardin-Jefferson; Andrew Cooper, WO-S
Center: Al Adams, Jasper
Offensive line: Caydon Ferrell, Hamshire-Fannett; Cord Carter, Liberty; Jayden Smart, Silsbee; Kendall Cauley, Jasper; Blake Broussard, Hamshire-Fannett
Kicker: Diego Diaz-Ramirez, Liberty
Kick returner: Roderick Russell, Hardin-Jefferson
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive line: Andrew Wilson, WO-S; Clayton Whatley, WO-S; Zaylon Beatty, Jasper; Nick Lejeune, Bridge City
Inside linebackers: Jarmarion Elam, Silsbee; Mason Pruitt, Bridge City; Jalen Gilmore, WO-S; Taye Sean Moran, Jasper
Outside linebackers: Kempton Gray, Jasper; Holden Hatcher, Hamshire-Fannett; Ethan Winckler, Hamshire-Fannett; A’Myrian Scott, WO-S
Cornerbacks: Jerrick Harper, Silsbee; Chris Augustine, Hamshire-Fannett; Ja’Qualin Fountain, Jasper; Nicholas Crosson, WO-S
Safeties: Braylon Green, Jasper; Pierce Pirtle, Hamshire-Fannett; Jude Yarbrough, Hardin-Jefferson; Dakarion Judge, WO-S
Punter: Gavin Bodin, Bridge City
Punt returner: Dawson Victorian, Liberty