Orangefield High FCCLA gets serious about community service Published 12:04 am Monday, December 5, 2022

Orangefield High School FCCLA teamed up with Interact for a joint community service project.

They spent the first day of December volunteering.

They started the morning at the annual Granger Food Drive, loading and unloading cans to stock the pantries at the Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services.

After spending the morning at Granger Chevrolet, they moved over to The Brown Estate to donate new, unwrapped toys that they had collected for the 66th Annual Orange Service League Toy Coffee.