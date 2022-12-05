Orangefield High FCCLA gets serious about community service

Published 12:04 am Monday, December 5, 2022

By Orange Leader

Orangefield High School FCCLA teamed up with Interact for a joint community service project.

They spent the first day of December volunteering.

They started the morning at the annual Granger Food Drive, loading and unloading cans to stock the pantries at the Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services.

After spending the morning at Granger Chevrolet, they moved over to The Brown Estate to donate new, unwrapped toys that they had collected for the 66th Annual Orange Service League Toy Coffee.

More News

City of Orange updates public water system concerns Monday morning

National gas price average falls below year-ago level for 1st time in 2 years; see the Texas impact

PHOTO FEATURE — Rotary celebrates Orangefield Student of the Month

ON THE MENU — Judice’s, High Tides brings back Christmas on the Bayou

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar