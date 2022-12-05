City of Orange updates public water system concerns Monday morning Published 10:53 am Monday, December 5, 2022

On Friday (Dec. 2), the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Orange public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice.

The notice informed customers, individuals or employees that due to conditions that occurred in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

As of 10 a.m. Monday (Dec. 5), the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Orange leaders said they provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

On Sunday, the city announced that staff repaired a water line leak at 28th Street and Park Avenue.

If you have questions concerning this matter, call Customer Service at 409-883-1081.