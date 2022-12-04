Orange native talks “stunning” details of My Fair Lady, taking stage Monday Published 12:04 am Sunday, December 4, 2022

“My Fair Lady” takes the stage for a local audience at 7:30 p.m. Monday at The Lutcher Theater.

A limited amount of tickets are available and can be purchased at lutcher.org

The production is being called beautiful, sweeping, charming and fun.

Those accolades take on extra meaning here at home, as they come from Orange native Sophie Braud.

The 2015 graduate of Little Cypress-Mauriceville High is an off stage swing for the production.

“Our set pieces are unreal,” she told Orange Newsmedia this week. “Our Tony-award winning costumes are so beautiful. The whole show is truly stunning.”

It is Braud’s responsibility to learn all eight of the female ensemble roles and go on for any of those roles at a moment’s notice if one of the performers is unable to do so.

It’s stressful, but she feels well equipped for the moment, whenever it unexpectedly occurs.

“You truly cannot possibly know,” she said. “It takes preparation. I had my debut two weeks ago. I made note cards for every single track and every single actor in the show. I have them detailed. It takes trusting yourself, the love and support of your castmates and serious preparation in advance.”

Everything went really well, then, and more excitement is in store of audience members next week.

Lincoln Center Theater is presenting “My Fair Lady” after recently touring “The King & I” and “South Pacific” through The Lutcher Theater.

Boasting classic songs “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely” and “On the Street Where You Live,” “My Fair Lady” tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.”

But who is really being transformed?

“Sophie (Braud) was here three years ago with a different Broadway tour, ‘Escape to Margaritaville,’ and the community rolled out the red carpet for her,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director of the Lutcher Theater. “It’s always an honor to celebrate our talented locals.”

Purchase tickets by calling the box office at 409-886-5535.

The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange.