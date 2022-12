ADOPT A PET — Mr. Moose is ready for you to take him home Published 12:02 am Sunday, December 4, 2022

1 of 3

Everyone, this is Cutie Patootie Mr. Moose!

Pups in Peril pulled this little Great Dane from the Orange, Texas Animal Shelter.

Moose has now been with a fantastic foster for almost three weeks while they work on his vaccines.

Moose is such a fantastic…playful…loving little guy!

Please contact pupsinperil.org if you are interested in adopting this sweet fella.