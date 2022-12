Vidor diamond standout Austin Rodgers commits to play college baseball Published 10:38 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

Vidor baseball standout Austin Rodgers recently committed to continue his academic and baseball career at Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri.

Avila will receive $108,000 in scholarships and join his Vidor teammate Ty Watson at Avila.

Rodgers is a standout at the plate and the mound for Pirates coach Josh Gray, helping Vidor reach the playoffs last season.