PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress Elementary participates in Pajamas Across America Published 12:26 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Students at Little Cypress Elementary participated in Pajamas Across America this week to support Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Beaumont for #Giving Tuesday2022.

The school collected $1,118.75 to help build beds for kids in the area, and someone has agreed to match the donation.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, whose local branch is based in Beaumont, serves Jefferson, Orange and Hardin counties.

“The mission of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is that no kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” said representative Jack Seeley.

Beds are constructed by volunteers in a warehouse near Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and delivered assembled and dressed.

Some funds are collected through fundraisers at schools such those in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District, where students are allowed to pay $1 to wear pajamas to school on certain days.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, according to information from the national organization, began in a garage near Christmas in 2012. Within six years the nonprofit was in 44 states with more than 250 chapters.

Volunteers both build and deliver beds, which are constructed in a manner where they can be used as bunk beds.

Beds are built on the second Saturday of each month and delivered the following Saturday.

For more information, call 409-718-0036.