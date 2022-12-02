Orange County marriage licenses issued: Nov. 28 – Dec. 2, 2022

Published 10:30 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

By Orange Leader

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Nov. 28, 2022, to Dec. 2, 2022 include:

Logan S. Bertrand and Keighly P. Leger

Darrin A. Moss and Kaitlynn M. Williams

Rawson F. Wickersham and Laura J. Pace

Landon S. Campbell and Autum N. Allsbrooks

Steven G. Smith and Tiffanie A. Davis

Michael A. Causby and Lidia Alvarez

Dakota J. Comeaux and Faith M. Waldrup

Max A. Pachar, Jr. and Mary Grace Pachar

