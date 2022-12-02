KATHIE’S KORNER — Try a “soft answer” and these scriptures for conflict resolution Published 10:30 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

At this time in our country and our lives, it’s critical to continue in the Peace,

God gives us, as believers, and spread it liberally and easily.

These Scriptures are great ones to stand on and put into action:

“A soft answer turns away wrath (anger), but grievous words stir up anger.” — Proverbs 15:1

“…(T)hose who plan for peace have joy” — Proverbs 12:20 ESV

There are opportunities it seems, lately, to make sure we are the peacemakers.

The fear and stress would love to be in charge, but we have to remember that Jesus gave us His peace (not the peace the world gives) before He went to be with the Father. He didn’t need it where He was going!

It is NOT elusive (flying away at the drop of a hat). We let it go too easily and often are the ones who “drop the hat.”

I understand there are so many confusing, worrisome things around us, trying to get fear in, but we are strong and in this year of 2022 we are “stronger than before.”

Don’t let fear in.

I’m not acting like an ostrich, hiding and thinking they bury their heads in the sand. Actually they don’t bury their heads, they lay them sidewise on the sand and listen for trouble.

Be watchful when or if you are involved in social media (which I am) to not be angry or frustrated with ignorant remarks or arguments about the Truth regarding God and America, land of the brave and free.

Either move on, or give a “soft answer” as your reaction.

Recently, an acquaintance at my church misunderstood me and was very upset with me and had been for a long time. This always surprises me. I always think everyone likes me.

I live in my little dream world, don’t wake me up.

I decided to explain and remind her about our friendship and also to let my answer be in the form of a Godly “soft answer.”

Well, just like always, God’s Word prevailed. She kept apologizing for her outburst and we’re good.

You might consider making a soft answer list: Can I pray with you, Your hair sure looks nice, I love you, (if appropriate), Be safe, Forgive me, How ‘bout those Cowboys (If you are a fan)?

Anyway, you get the idea.

Come visit GTCOTR.com on Youtube or Facebook for Sunday at 11 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. or on campus, where Highway 69 meets Twin City Highway. And please introduce yourself. I love to meet my readers!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.