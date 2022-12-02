Early morning fire Friday destroys West Orange home Published 9:27 am Friday, December 2, 2022

WEST ORANGE — A West Orange home is a total loss after an early morning fire Friday, authorities said.

A caller alerted the West Orange Fire Department at approximately 2: 26 a.m. Friday and said flames were coming out the back bedroom window of the home on Crabtree Street, according to Chief David Roberts.

When firefighters arrived the structure was fully engulfed.

Roberts said responders called the city of Orange for mutual aid.

Firefighters were on scene for more than three hours.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Roberts said.

The fire department has not been able to reach the homeowner as of mid-morning Friday.

— Written by Mary Meaux