City of Orange details Boil Water Notice issued at noon Friday Published 12:12 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

Due to low pressure and low chlorine residual, the TCEQ has required the City of Orange to notify customers in the vicinity of the Sunset Country Club, south to Park Avenue and east to 20th Street to boil water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of any harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The boil water notice is expected to be in effect for 24 hours.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boiled water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may call Customer Service at 409-883-1081.