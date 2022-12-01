Trinity Baptist presents Christmas musical “When Earth Received Her King” — see the details Published 12:22 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

The choir and members of Trinity Baptist Church are preparing to present a classic Christmas musical, When Earth Received Her King, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Trinity Baptist Church worship center, 1819 N. 16th St. in Orange.

Are you weary and in need of hope?

The entire community is invited to come and experience God’s answer for peace.

God’s people had long awaited a King. Scriptures prophesied of His coming, and with great desire and longing His people waited.

To some, when He finally came, the simplicity of His birth seemed to contradict the magnitude of His purpose.

Born in a humble stable…“Born a Child and yet a King;” Prophecy foretold it…

“unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given… And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” Thus was the stage set for the day when Earth received her King.

When Earth Received Her King features new songs written by Marty Parks, a nostalgic song by his father, the late Joe E. Parks, along with favorite carols and select songs of the season, all designed to bring praise to Jesus Christ, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords!

With music directed by Dan Cruse, the choir, narrators and characters of the nativity tell the story of the birth of Jesus.

Costumes were designed and created by the church’s own sewing group, the Trinity Cut-Ups.

The program is appropriate for family members of all ages and admission is free.

All are invited to attend, spend time with friends and celebrate the joy of the Christmas season at this special musical event and weekly, during Small Group Bible Study, Sundays at 9:45 a.m. and Worship Services, Sundays at 11:00 a.m.

For more information about Trinity Baptist Church, visit trinityorange.com, the church’s Facebook page @TBCOrangeTX or call the church office at 409-886-1333.