Vidor Police requesting assistance locating runaway 14-year-old

Published 9:34 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Orange Leader

Chelsey Stewart

The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a runaway child that has been missing since Nov. 21 from her residence.

The child is identified as follows:

  • Chelsey Stewart
  • 14 years of age
  • Hair: Brown
  • Clothing: unknown

She was last seen riding a Red Honda 110 Dirt Bike.

Anyone with information on the location of Chelsey Stewart is requested to the Vidor Police Department at (409) 769-4561 or Crimestoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

