Several Orangefield athletes earn Academic All-State status, see who made it

November 30, 2022

Five Orangefield athletes were honored for their success in the classroom this fall as the Texas High School Coaches Association announced its Academic All-State Teams for volleyball and soccer.

Three Lady Bobcats volleyballers made the Academic All-State Team. Mackenzie Haley and Kaylie Mouton each made the Second Team while Libby Thurman was Honorable Mention.

In cross country, Bobcats Leyton Loft and Timothy Trammell were Honorable Mention selections.

To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be: An athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team; Of good moral character; A senior; Have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12). Weighted GPAs accepted.

Other Southeast Texas cross country runners that made Academic All-State included Silsbee’s Robert Barton (ELITE), Luke Waters (First Team), Clayton Eyre (First Team), Jenny Tu (Second Team), Claire Uribe (Second Team), Sarah Hoke (Second Team), Wellborn Fuller (Second Team), Eli Cravy (Honorable Mention), Marc Guttierrez (Honorable Mention), Erica Williamson (Honorable Mention), Octavius Tyler (Honorable Mention); and Beaumont United’s Wesley E. Yates III (Second Team) and Sarah T. Alvarez (Honorable Mention).

Other Southeast Texas volleyball players making Academic All-State includes Deweyville Presley Clark (First Team), Amielle Bussell (First Team), Haley Williams (Honorable Mention) and Hadyn Williams (Honorable Mention); Beaumont United’s Khacie Simien (Second Team), Kaidance Limbrick (Second Team), Niya Jackson (Second Team), Arielle Harmon (Honorable Mention) and Keiara Dudley (Honorable Mention); Anahuac’s Becca DeHoyos (Second Team), Meredith Ashley (Second Team) and Maggie Stephenson (Honorable Mention).