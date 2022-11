PHOTO FEATURE: Sheriff’s Office visits West Orange-Stark Middle Published 12:12 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office came out to speak with West Orange-Stark Middle School classes about law and public safety.

The students enjoyed seeing the SWAT truck, police tools and drone.

“A special thanks to the officers that came out; Captain Chris Frederick, Deputy Travis Gentry, Investigators Jimmy Smith, and Joey Jacobs,” a WOCCISD statement read.