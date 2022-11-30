NAACP Orange electing officers in December Published 12:26 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Orange, Texas Branch, Unit 6211-B will elect Officers and an Executive Committee via an electronic voting system, Election Buddy.

One ballot will be sent to members in “good standing” through an email address or a cell phone number Dec. 15.

The election will be between 5 and 7 p.m.

Election Buddy is similar to the recent Orange County voting machines used for the mid-term elections, officials said.

For more information about the NAACP election or to update your email address or cell phone number, call Beverly Robinson (secretary) at 409-330-0085.