DON’T MISS A MINUTE: Orange County has plenty of Christmas fun planned this weekend Published 12:30 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Santa has quite the eventful schedule this time of year, but his weekend will be particularly busy in Orange County, where he will attend two parades, a Christmas in the Park and a breakfast, all within the county lines.

Santa start his weekend Friday at the Bridge City Christmas in the Park from 5-9 p.m.

He will be there to take photos with kids and is asking those who can, to bring a new unwrapped toy that can be given to a family in need. The toy will replace the cost of the photo op and gift request.

Bridge City will also host its annual Christmas in the Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, where all attendees can peruse among some local vendors.

Saturday morning, St. Nick will travel to Spanky’s Bar and Grill, located at 1703 North 16th St. in Orange for Breakfast with Santa from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

The meal should be able to fuel him to pull of a task only Santa can. He will be at both the Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade in Orange and the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce Parade. Both start at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Bridge City Christmas Light Parade will run for its 13th year. Those looking to participate in the parade can still do so until Friday at noon by calling 409-735-5671 or sending an email to director@bridgecitycoc.com.

The parade will start at First Baptist on West Roundbunch and go towards the elementary school to the caution light in front of Commonground Community Church.

“A lot of the high school is going to be in it and we will have a lot of businesses from around town,” Chamber Director Mandy Lyda said. “Santa will be at the very end. Mrs. Claus will also be in it.”

Each year, the chamber selects a theme for the parade. This year, floats will have super hero themes, with the best one earning the Mayor’s Trophy and a $200 prize.

In Orange, the 73rd annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade is themed Through the Decades. The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Front Street and start in the “quiet zone,” which is designated for children and adults that are sensitive to lights and sounds. No sirens or flashing lights are allowed for that block of the parade.

The motorcade will then turn right down 10th Street before turning right again on Green Avenue. The festivities will continue to First Street before making the full circle back at Front Street. The trophy presentation will immediately follow the parade.

The Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau is also hosting the Gumdrop Shop in downtown Orange at Stark Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Spend the day strolling throughout and find unique items provided by more than 100 artists and crafters from Southeast Texas, southwest Louisiana and surrounding areas.

Food and drink vendors will be available on site.

Registration for Gumdrop Shop is first come, first serve by turning in an application and registration fee to the Convention & Visitors Bureau office.

Applications may be found online at orangetexas.gov.

Please note, dogs and coolers will not be allowed at the Gumdrop Shop.

— Written by Chris Moore