Classic West Orange home recognized by Keep Orange County Beautiful Published 12:22 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

WEST ORANGE — There is something special about the home at 1713 Western Avenue in West Orange.

It was established in 1901, long before the incorporation of the City of West Orange, making it one of the oldest home still in existence in the City of West Orange. It might be the oldest home.

The Dean Schirmer family purchased the dilapidated home in 2010 and have been refurbishing the home since then.

The Schirmers restored the home with the intent to keep as much of its originality as possible, and that they did with its bead board ceilings, shiplap walls, crown molding and so much more.

“It’s truly a beautiful restored relic and that is why they have received the Keep Orange County Beautification Award,” organizers said.

Presenting the award in November were Meritta Kennedy, Sandra Hoke and Sandra Cash from KOCB’s Board of Directors.