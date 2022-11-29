The Office Downtown celebrates new community office renting project Published 12:06 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at The Office Downtown, located at 701 W. Division Avenue.

The Office Downtown, owned by Paul and Kim Dickerson, features a multifunctional conference room, fully furnished private offices and a day use facility with lounge chairs and cubicles.

For additional information on rates and what’s available, visit The Office Downtown online at theofficedowntown.com.