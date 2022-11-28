Saturday fun includes craft, food vendors in downtown Orange, then Christmas Parade Published 2:39 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

The Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau leaders said they are thrilled to bring the Gumdrop Shop to downtown Orange.

The Gumdrop Shop will be held at Stark Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Spend the day strolling throughout Stark Park and find unique items provided by more than 100 artists and crafters from Southeast Texas, southwest Louisiana and surrounding areas.

Food and drink vendors will be available on site.

Registration for Gumdrop Shop is first come, first serve by turning in an application and registration fee to the Convention & Visitors Bureau office.

Applications may be found online at orangetexas.gov.

Please note, dogs and coolers will not be allowed at the Gumdrop Shop.

The Kiwanis Christmas Parade is scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Orange following the Gumdrop Shop.

Additional information may be obtained from the Convention & Visitors Bureau office at 409-883-1011.