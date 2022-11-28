Bobcats wallop Mustangs in non-district hoop play Published 8:01 am Monday, November 28, 2022

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats made quick work of the West Orange-Stark Mustangs in non-district play at Bobcat Gym Saturday, rolling to a decisive 87-36 victory at Bobcat Gym.

The Bobcats (4-0) jumped on the Mustangs early, outscoring WO-S 25-5 in the first quarter to cruise to the victory.

Pete Ragusa had 24 points and four steals to lead the Bobcats.

Leyton Loft filtered in 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Brady Anderson drilled four three-pointers to finish with 12 points. Zane Wrinkle had 11 points, six rebounds and four steals. Brayden Parker notched six points and five rebounds. Koen Maddox tallied five points and snared six rebounds while Morgan Sampson hauled down eight boards.

Chadrick Lee led the Mustangs with nine points while Ja’vaughnte Richards added eight.