Bobcats wallop Mustangs in non-district hoop play

Published 8:01 am Monday, November 28, 2022

By Van Wade

Orangefield guard Pete Ragusa scored 24 points in the Bobcats' win over WO-S. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats made quick work of the West Orange-Stark Mustangs in non-district play at Bobcat Gym Saturday, rolling to a decisive 87-36 victory at Bobcat Gym.

The Bobcats (4-0) jumped on the Mustangs early, outscoring WO-S 25-5 in the first quarter to cruise to the victory.

Pete Ragusa had 24 points and four steals to lead the Bobcats.

Leyton Loft filtered in 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Brady Anderson drilled four three-pointers to finish with 12 points. Zane Wrinkle had 11 points, six rebounds and four steals. Brayden Parker notched six points and five rebounds. Koen Maddox tallied five points and snared six rebounds while Morgan Sampson hauled down eight boards.

Chadrick Lee led the Mustangs with nine points while Ja’vaughnte Richards added eight.

More High School Sports

Lady Cardinals star Taryn Doiron nets All-Leader Volleyball Team MVP

2022 All-Orange Leader Volleyball Team, check out the elite squad

Area hoopsters busy during holiday week, see how they fared

All-District 10-3A Division I Football Team announced; plenty of Bobcats on elite list

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar