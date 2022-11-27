PHOTO FEATURE — Greater Orange Chamber honors area residents

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce November Employee of the Month is Vidor employee Juan Martinez.
The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce November Student of the Month is LCM’s Malena Sanchez.
The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce-November Employee of the Month is LCM employee Mason Franco.
The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce November Student of the Month is Community Christian’s Gil Gomez
The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce November Student of the Month is Vidor
Student Isaiah Torres.
The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce November Employee of the Month is Community Christian’s Amanda Britnell.