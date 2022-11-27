Best of Show winner shares Stark Museum experience Published 12:10 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

McNeese State University students’ artwork received Best of Show and Honorable Mention awards at the College Juried Art Exhibition at the Stark Museum of Art in Orange.

Madison Poindexter, an art major from Lake Charles, earned Best of Show award with her charcoal drawing, “Reaching For…”, depicting several hands from different angles reaching up.

“I am very grateful to the Stark Museum of Art for awarding me Best of Show and for allowing me to display my talent,” Poindexter said. “This award reassures me that my artwork and skills have not gone unnoticed.”

Poindexter explained hands can be difficult to draw, so she had to really study the intricate details of the hand for this piece. She is majoring in art with a concentration in painting and is considering expanding to art education. This award will help build her portfolio.

McNeese art student Anna Alamond of Sulphur received an honorable mention for her acrylic piece, “The Glass Apple.”

“This award helps to remind me that I’m going in the right direction. I feel more confident about my intuition and empowered to extend my reach into more media contents,” Alamond explained.

The work was an exploration of some of Alamond’s personal fears about the perception of womanhood. She is majoring in art education with a concentration in printmaking and plans to teach high school visual arts.

The show, open to all college students in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, was juried by the staff at the Stark Museum of Art and is sponsored by Blick Art Materials.

The exhibition is open until Jan. 7 in the Community Art Gallery at the Stark Museum of Art.