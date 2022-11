ADOPT A PET — Found by a bus driver, Tippy is forever home ready Published 12:08 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

WEST ORANGE — Meet Tippy.

She was found on the side of the road by a bus driver, but is now looking for a forever home with some lucky human.

Tippy appears to be a Pit-mix, who is approximately 3 months old.

She gets along with other dogs and possibly cats.

For more information on adopting or fostering Tippy, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.