Orange County marriage licenses issued: Nov. 21, 2022 – Nov. 25, 2022

Published 12:06 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

By Orange Leader

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Nov. 21, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022 include:

Marcus J. Webster and Evelyn M. Cordero

Travis R. Merrifield and Rachel J. Judge

John E. Crutchfield III and Shana L. Hartley

Anthony E. Reed, Jr. and Alicia S. Gales

Paul M. Taylor and Michaela J. Sossamon

Austin W. A Williams and Taylor K. Wheeler

Dwight D. Billedeaux and Rhonda G. Primm

Cole A. Michalk and Mireya Perez

More News

BRIGHT FUTURES — Marlee Mouton uses dance to inspire her campus and community

Help with bills available for eligible Orange County homeowners

Deputies pull over drivers to give turkeys — not tickets

National Weather Service details severe thunderstorm threat for next week

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar