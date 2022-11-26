Orange County marriage licenses issued: Nov. 21, 2022 – Nov. 25, 2022 Published 12:06 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Nov. 21, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022 include:

Marcus J. Webster and Evelyn M. Cordero

Travis R. Merrifield and Rachel J. Judge

John E. Crutchfield III and Shana L. Hartley

Anthony E. Reed, Jr. and Alicia S. Gales

Paul M. Taylor and Michaela J. Sossamon

Austin W. A Williams and Taylor K. Wheeler

Dwight D. Billedeaux and Rhonda G. Primm

Cole A. Michalk and Mireya Perez