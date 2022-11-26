Orange County marriage licenses issued: Nov. 21, 2022 – Nov. 25, 2022
Published 12:06 am Saturday, November 26, 2022
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Nov. 21, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022 include:
Marcus J. Webster and Evelyn M. Cordero
Travis R. Merrifield and Rachel J. Judge
John E. Crutchfield III and Shana L. Hartley
Anthony E. Reed, Jr. and Alicia S. Gales
Paul M. Taylor and Michaela J. Sossamon
Austin W. A Williams and Taylor K. Wheeler
Dwight D. Billedeaux and Rhonda G. Primm
Cole A. Michalk and Mireya Perez