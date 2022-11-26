Help with bills available for eligible Orange County homeowners Published 12:30 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

Orange County homeowners behind on their bills have help available.

The Legacy Community Development Corporation and the Texas Homeowners Assistance Fund are providing financial assistance up to $65,000 to eligible Texas homeowners that are behind on their home loans, taxes, insurance, utilities and other expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, seven support centers are open, with more to come in the next few months.

To see if you qualify and to apply, contact your local support center below:

Orange County, 409-332-9786

Jefferson County, 409-433-8283

The Homeowners Assistance Fund was established under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to ease financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

HAF aids eligible homeowners to help avoid tax delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and help prevent the displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020.

Legacy Community Development Corporation is led by Southeast Texas native Vivian L. Ballou.

Based in Port Arthur, Legacy Community Development Corporation (Legacy CDC) is a non-profit that develops affordable housing and provides financial counseling to low- to-moderate income families in Southeast Texas.

The organization has development contracts throughout Southeast Texas and Houston.

For more information on qualifications or to apply, visit legacycdc.org/HAF